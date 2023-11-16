Kohl's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek 3 suspects

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for three suspects after more than $1,000 worth of Kohl's merchandise was stolen Wednesday, Nov. 15.

It happened at the store near Appleton Avenue and County Line Road around 7 p.m. Police said they suspect the three people, pictured above, stole approximately $1,337 worth of items.

The group was last seen in a white Infinity with writing on the driver's side windows.

Vehicle sought in Kohl's theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Sanders. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or the P3 app.