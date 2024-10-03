Menomonee Falls Kohl's retail theft; 7 sought, took baskets full of clothes

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. Police say seven people exited the store carrying shopping baskets full of clothes. They arrived in two vehicles, a red Mazda CX-5 and a gray Nissan Altima.



The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying seven people involved in a retail theft at Kohl's. It happened on Sept. 13 around 3:40 p.m. at the Kohl’s on Appleton Avenue.

Police say the suspects arrived in two vehicles, a red Mazda CX-5 and a gray Nissan Altima. They all exited the store carrying shopping baskets full of clothes.

The group is believed to be involved in other retail thefts at Kohl’s in the Milwaukee metro area.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Michael Schroeder reference case number 24-023833 at the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play."