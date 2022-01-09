Menomonee Falls Jimmy John's wallet theft, woman sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole a wallet at Jimmy John's on Silver Spring Drive on Dec. 22.

The woman then used a stolen credit card from the wallet at Target in Wauwatosa later that day, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers.