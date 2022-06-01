Menomonee Falls jeweler property damage suspect wanted: police

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tried to smash a jeweler's display case with a brick on Wednesday, June 1.

According to police, the suspect went into the Kay Jewelers off of Falls Parkway just before 1 p.m.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build and "medium skin tone." He has tattoos on his right arm and a beard.

Police said the suspect did not break into the jewelry case and drove off in a tan Chevrolet Malibu with no affixed license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or via the P3 phone app.

