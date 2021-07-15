Menomonee Falls identity theft investigation; man, woman sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are investigating an identity theft that happened at the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Drive.

Officials say on Sunday, July 4, an unknown male and female used a credit card that did not belong to them to purchase $343.61 in merchandise. The female subject then left in a black Jeep Liberty with the male following on a motorcycle.

Any information or similar incidents with this vehicle should be directed to Menomonee Falls police at 262-235-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.