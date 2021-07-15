Menomonee Falls identity theft investigation; man, woman sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an identity theft that happened at the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Drive.
Officials say on Sunday, July 4, an unknown male and female used a credit card that did not belong to them to purchase $343.61 in merchandise. The female subject then left in a black Jeep Liberty with the male following on a motorcycle.
Any information or similar incidents with this vehicle should be directed to Menomonee Falls police at 262-235-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
