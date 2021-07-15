Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls identity theft investigation; man, woman sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating an identity theft that happened at the Home Depot on Thunder Ridge Drive.

Officials say on Sunday, July 4, an unknown male and female used a credit card that did not belong to them to purchase $343.61 in merchandise. The female subject then left in a black Jeep Liberty with the male following on a motorcycle.

Any information or similar incidents with this vehicle should be directed to Menomonee Falls police at 262-235-8700.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Woman shot, wounded in Milwaukee, result of an argument
slideshow

Woman shot, wounded in Milwaukee, result of an argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, July 15 near 19th Place and Fiebrantz Avenue.

Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in eastern Wisconsin
slideshow

Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in eastern Wisconsin

Heavy rain in eastern Wisconsin has caused flash flooding, closed roads and restricted travel.

Hyundai, Kia provide MPD with steering wheel locks

Working to combat a rise in targeted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, the manufacturers have partnered with Milwaukee police.