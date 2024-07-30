Menomonee Falls Hobby Lobby theft; 3 women caught on camera

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify three women who they say stole more than $300 in merchandise from the Hobby Lobby on County Line Road.

Officials say the crime happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. The three women entered the Hobby Lobby and stole 86 items valued at $328.31, officials said.

The three women then entered a Chrysler Pacifica with no registration plates displayed and fled in an unknown direction.

If you recognize any of these women, you are urged to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.