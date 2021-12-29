Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls hit-and-run crash; police seek to ID driver

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:29AM
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash, causing injury on Dec. 28. It happened at 2:26 p.m. at Appleton Avenue and Lilly Road. 

The driver is a white, male in his 60s with gray hair and a gray goatee. He was wearing eyeglasses, jeans, and a gray hooded sweatshirt. 

The driver was operating a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and matching cap. The truck has chrome bumpers, chrome running bars, and chrome rims. The truck should have damage to the front bumper and struck a blue vehicle. 

If anyone has information regarding this vehicle or driver, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. The case number is 21-037531.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

