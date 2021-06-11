Menomonee Falls in-person graduation ceremony, seniors celebrate

article

All of the changes with schools through the COVID-19 pandemic made for a unique senior year for the class of 2021.

Menomonee Falls High School on Friday, June 11 celebrated its seniors with a traditional ceremony.

At the start of the school year, daily coronavirus cases were at an all-time high and it was not yet known when vaccines would be available. The class of 2021 didn't know if they'd have a graduation ceremony at all, but thanks to vaccines – and storms keeping to the west – the outdoor ceremony felt normal in all the right ways.

Because it was outdoors, masks were not required, and families could see the grins as seniors walked the stage.

Students who spoke to FOX6 News said it has been a challenging year figuring out new ways to learn and connect. They missed out on dances and other traditions but were excited to have this final opportunity.

"I’m excited. I was actually going to cry if it was going to be indoor. I would have shedded so many tears," said senior Madisyn Harrison. "Just to have all my family members here, just to have a really successful night is actually overwhelming, and I’m going to tear up now. I’m really excited."

Harrison is heading to North Carolina A&T in the fall with hopes of becoming a dermatologist.

