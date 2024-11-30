Menomonee Falls hardware theft; police seek to ID persons suspected

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls is asking for help to identify two people who shoplifted tools from the Ace Hardware store. The crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29. If you can help identify either of the subjects, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people who they say stole tools from the Ace Hardware on Hampton Avenue.

Officials said it was around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29 that the two people arrived at the hardware store in a U-Haul truck. They entered the business, selected a Milwaukee tool brand item, and fled the store without rendering payment, officials said.

If you have information that could help identify or locate the people pictured in this post, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.