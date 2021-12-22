Neu's Hardware theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

article

Menomonee Falls police are searching for two suspects in connection to a Nov. 27 theft from Neu's Hardware.

Police said the unknown suspects each stole a Milwaukee brand power tool set from the hardware store on Falls Parkway south of County Line Road. The total value of the stolen items was $1,799.98.

The suspect vehicle is a teal-colored Mitsubishi SUV with no visible license plates.

Neu's Hardware theft suspect vehicle (Courtesy: MFPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or email jschwechel@menomonee-falls.org.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News