Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise.

Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan Altima with Wisconsin license ANE-4933.

It is believed there was a female accomplice to the theft. The female was seen leaving in a 2013 Dodge Challenger, gray with black racing stripes, with Wisconsin license, 493-ZZG, officials say.

If you have information in regard to this pair, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 and reference case# 22-026904.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.