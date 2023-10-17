Menomonee Falls gas theft; police say same man struck twice

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating two cases of gas theft that occurred at the North Hills Amoco gas station on Oct. 2 and Oct. 16. Officials believe the same person committed both crimes.

The person police are seeking fled the gas station on both dates without making any attempt to pay. The combined cost for both incidents was $140.59.

The suspect fled in a white BMW SUV with a temporary license tag of FU563M.

If you have information that could help identify or locate the suspected gas thief, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.