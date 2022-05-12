Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 wanted

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for two women who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway on Thursday, May 12.

According to police, the two took $164 worth of merchandise around 1:30 p.m.

Both are described as Black females in their late teens. One is pregnant and had her hair pulled back.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They were seen leaving in a Chevy Cruze with what appeared to be two bumper stickers on the rear bumper.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 424-532-8700.