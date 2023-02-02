Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway.

The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m.

Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag.

They then left without paying for the items, valued at $320.

Police said they know who one of the women is. They are looking to identify the woman wearing the navy blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.