Menomonee Falls CVS theft; $1K value of stolen property

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest regarding a recent CVS retail theft.

Police said it happened around noon on Sunday, April 28, at the CVS location on Appleton.

The suspect is described as a mid-20s Latina female with shoulder-length black hair wearing all black clothing, including a long black jacket.

Police said she stole various beauty and makeup items valued at $1093.54 and left on foot in an unknown direction.

Those with information are encouraged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.