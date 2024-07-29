Menomonee Falls credit card theft investigation; 2 sought

Police are investigating a report of a credit card theft from the Planet Fitness in Menomonee Falls.

Officials say the stolen credit card was used around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 to purchase $5,370.41 in merchandise from the Menomonee Falls Costco.

Menomonee Falls police are requesting the public's help to identify the two people in the image above.

If you recognize these people or have information on this case, you are urged to call 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.