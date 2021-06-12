Suspect stole purse, credit cards in Menomonee Falls: police

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help as it investigates a theft that happened on May 7.

Police said a suspect stole a victim's purse in the area of Lilly and Bobolink and used the credit cards inside at Walmart and Metro Market.

The theft happened between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. that afternoon. A set of keys was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, online at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.

