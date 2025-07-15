Menomonee Falls crash; car leaves roadway, strikes tree, 2 teens hurt
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating a car crash that injured two 17-year-olds late on Monday, July 14.
Serious injury crash
What we know:
Officials say officers responded to a serious injury crash just before 10:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling north on Town Line Road just south of Menomonee Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Two 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Menomonee Falls police said in a news release, "while speed appears to have been a factor, the causation of this crash remains under investigation."
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Pewaukee Fire Department assisted with this incident.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.