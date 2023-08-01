Menomonee Falls Costco theft; stole $200+ worth of liquor

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Costco near Water and Falls on Sunday, July 30.

According to police, around 6 p.m., a woman intentionally concealed four bottles of Casamigos Tequila in a large handbag. The female did not make or attempt to pay for the Tequila and left the store. Officials said the total loss was $223.96.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Schwechel, reference case number 23-019259. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.