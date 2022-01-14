Expand / Collapse search

Costco speaker theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a theft from Costco that happened Jan. 9.

Police said the suspect took three mini Bose speakers, removed them from the packaging and concealed them on his person. He then left without paying around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect has a "unique" stance and gait, police said, in which his right shoulder sits higher than his left and his head tilted to the right.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700.

