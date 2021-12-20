Menomonee Falls Costco theft, $800+ worth of electronics stolen

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Dec. 16 at Costco Wholesale on Pershing Avenue.

According to police, a woman stole multiple electronic devices for a total loss of $824.95. Police say the woman entered the store and claimed she was there to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.



Any information or similar incidents with this suspect please contact MFPD Officer Compton, (262) 532-8700 referencing MFPD case number 21-036743.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.