Menomonee Falls Costco prescription fraud; police seek suspects

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a pair of prescription drug fraud incidents that happened in November.

The incidents happened at the Costco off of Falls Parkway. Police said a suspect called the pharmacy and impersonated a doctor to order prescriptions. The doctor's name and identification numbers used were stolen.

Police said two suspects, pictured above, then picked up the fraudulent prescriptions on two occasions – Nov. 13 and Nov. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.

