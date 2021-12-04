Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Costco prescription fraud; police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Suspects in Costco prescription drug fraud (Courtesy: MFPD)

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a pair of prescription drug fraud incidents that happened in November.

The incidents happened at the Costco off of Falls Parkway. Police said a suspect called the pharmacy and impersonated a doctor to order prescriptions. The doctor's name and identification numbers used were stolen.

Police said two suspects, pictured above, then picked up the fraudulent prescriptions on two occasions – Nov. 13 and Nov. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 app.

