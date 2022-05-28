Costco computer theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a gaming computer and monitor from Costco on Wednesday, May 25.

Police said the man went into the store off of Falls Parkway and left without attempting to pay for the technology – valued at $1,399.98. He fled in an unknown vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, stopcrimewaukesha.com or the P3 phone app.