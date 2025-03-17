Menomonee Falls child porn arrest; man charged with 10 counts

article

The Brief Michael Sparr of Menomonee Falls has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Tuesday, March 4. Sparr was released on a $25,000 cash bail with multiple conditions.



A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Arrested and charged

What we know:

The accused is Michael Sparr. The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office charged him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, March 4, the Menomonee Falls Police Department, along with the assistance of the Waukesha County Tactical Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence near Main St. and Shady Ln. to look for evidence of child pornography.

He was initially in the Waukesha County Jail. However, he was released on Sunday, March 16. He had a $25,000 cash bail.

Release from jail

Dig deeper:

Police said Sparr is prohibited from accessing any child exploitation material and any other sexually explicit material through the internet, or by any other means. He is also prohibited from contacting a minor over the internet or using a website to gather information about a minor.

Sparr also cannot leave the state without prior authorization and cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case has not been concluded.