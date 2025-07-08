Menomonee Falls champagne theft; police seek to ID 2 people suspected

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are trying to identify a man and woman who they say stole a case of champagne from a gas station. The crime happened on Sunday morning, July 6 at the Hometown gas station on Lisbon Road. The couple left in an SUV with Minnesota license plates that do not belong to the vehicle.



Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man and woman they say stole a case of champagne from a gas station.

Champagne stolen

What we know:

Officials said shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, a woman and man entered the Hometown gas station on Lisbon Road. The man removed a case of champagne valued at $383 while the clerk was distracted, a news release says.

Police say the man and woman left in a silver Jeep with Minnesota registration, NDT655. The registration does not match the vehicle.

Recognize them?

What you can do:

If anyone is able to identify the suspects, you are urged to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers. You can also use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.