Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls catalytic converter thief sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for an individual who stole catalytic converters from vehicles at Comet Inc. on Silver Spring.

It happened on the night of Dec. 19 around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the thief cut a chain-link fence to an outdoor storage area and then cut and removed catalytic converters.

The person police are looking for appeared to be driving a Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer or Expedition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Balloon release for 16-year-old killed at Milwaukee Burger King

A balloon release was held for Niesha Harris-Brazell, a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot at the 51st and Capitol Drive Burger King restaurant during a robbery late Sunday.

Menomonee Falls retail theft; 2 suspects sought
article

Menomonee Falls retail theft; 2 suspects sought

Police are asking for help identifying and locating two suspects involved in a retail theft at the Woodman's in Menomonee Falls on Sept. 14.

Kenyatta Cox 2021 homicide; Reward offered for info leading to arrest
article

Kenyatta Cox 2021 homicide; Reward offered for info leading to arrest

It has been more than a year since Kenyatta Cox was fatally shot near 35th and Hampton in Milwaukee. Now, Cox's parents are putting up a $10,000 reward for information on their son's death.