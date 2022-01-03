Menomonee Falls catalytic converter thief sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for an individual who stole catalytic converters from vehicles at Comet Inc. on Silver Spring.

It happened on the night of Dec. 19 around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the thief cut a chain-link fence to an outdoor storage area and then cut and removed catalytic converters.

The person police are looking for appeared to be driving a Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer or Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.