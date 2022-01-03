Menomonee Falls catalytic converter thief sought
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for an individual who stole catalytic converters from vehicles at Comet Inc. on Silver Spring.
It happened on the night of Dec. 19 around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the thief cut a chain-link fence to an outdoor storage area and then cut and removed catalytic converters.
The person police are looking for appeared to be driving a Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer or Expedition.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Advertisement