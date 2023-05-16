Menomonee Falls Briggs & Stratton car theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police need help to identify and locate two people who stole a vehicle from Briggs & Stratton.

The crime happened on Tuesday, May 16 around 2 p.m. at the facility on Old Orchard Road.

According to police, the two took the gray 2018 Hyundai Elantra without keys. It has Wisconsin license plate number ARL 7973.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 262-532-8700.

