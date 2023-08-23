Best Buy theft, Menomonee Falls police seek man who took laptops

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man who they suspect of stealing from Best Buy on Aug. 19.

Police said the man went into the Best Buy on Falls Parkway around 3:30 p.m and stole two laptops. He then left, changed his shirt, returned and stole a third.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Nemoir or call 262-532-8700