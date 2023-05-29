Memorial Day: Wisconsin Memorial Park honors military lives lost

Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield invited the community on Monday, May 29 to honor those who lost their lives as members of the United States armed forces.

This year, flags were displayed in three designated gardens to better honor the service of our veterans. A news release says the full display of flags in front of the park will be a memorial and reminder of the sacrifice these brave men and women made for our country.

Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield

