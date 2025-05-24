VFW hosts Memorial Day weekend picnic for veterans: 'It means the world to me'

article

The Brief The VFW hosted a Memorial Day weekend picnic for veterans on Saturday. It was held at Lake Wheeler, next to the Zablocki VA Medical Center. Also on Saturday, hundreds of volunteers placed flags at Wood National Cemetery.



The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Memorial Day weekend picnic for veterans at Lake Wheeler, next to the Zablocki VA Medical Center, on Saturday.

What they're saying:

The food, fun and fellowship were a gesture of gratitude and support for veterans. For many, it meant more than just lunch on a sunny day.

"It means the world to me. It's the sacrifices soldiers, Navy personnel, Marines made – alive and also deceased – that heeded the call to fight for America," said U.S. Army Veteran Coleman Moore.

"We're just really glad to be able to support veterans at this time, especially this weekend when we're remembering those who didn't make it home," said Kristin Dodds, senior vice commander of Greendale VFW Post 10519.

Flags honor the fallen

Local perspective:

Hundreds of volunteers placed flags at Wood National Cemetery, one at each gravestone to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, on Saturday. They planted some 35,000 flags for the more than 41,000 veterans and dependents buried there.

Volunteers place flags at Wood National Cemetery

"A lot of the veterans deserve this, and I really like doing this because it reminds me of happy things, happy memories, this country because it has freedom," said volunteer Olivia Dishaw, who was there with her dad.

What's next:

On Memorial Day morning, Monday at 9:25 a.m., the cemetery will host a Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient for his service during the Vietnam War. He will tell his story and the loss of his friend during the war.