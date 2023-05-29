Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery: 'We Pledge to Remember'

Wood National Cemetery is having a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29.

This solemn ceremony honors fallen Veterans, their families, and those who have been captured or are missing in action. This year’s ceremony theme is "We Pledge to Remember."

The official event starts at 9 a.m. with a pre-ceremony before kicking things off at 9:25 a.m. The Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Waukesha Wing will conduct a flyover of vintage military aircraft at approximately 10 a.m.

Organizers advise the public to arrive early and be prepared for a short walk from the parking area. Officials said there is limited seating available at the outdoor event.