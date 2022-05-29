Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes for Memorial Day

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Memorial Day.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, May 30. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the schedule at milwaukee.gov/sanitation

Drop-off centers will be closed on Monday, May 30.

Parking enforcement, tow lots

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on May 30.

No overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (May 30 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (May 31 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (June 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Tow lots will be closed Monday, May 30.

Milwaukee Water Works

The customer service center will be closed for the holiday on Monday, May 30 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.

Customers can pay their bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour control center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online.