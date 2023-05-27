Flags placed, Memorial Day meaning passed to new generations

article

Memorial Day is about honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Saturday, big preparations for the holiday passed an important lesson to new generations.

"It’s a lot of work. They’re tired, but these people did a lot more work for us," said Amanda Huolihan.

It may be a small service honoring the biggest sacrifice, but for Huolihan's children it's planting a seed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Their father is a veteran of two foreign wars, so it was just about time to get them to come out here and try and learn a little bit about people who serve our country," she said.

"I’m putting flags in, and my brother and me are helping give flags to people who don’t really have any flags," said 7-year-old Myrtle.

For many volunteers helping place flags at each of Wood National Cemetery's 35,000 graves ahead of Memorial Day, the service has deep roots.

"I like the honor of being able to place the flag in my father’s stone," said Glen Perry, whose parents are buried there.

Service runs throughout Perry's family tree – including himself, his son and his father.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He was a soldier, served in the Air Force, right ‘til the very end he was a soldier," Perry said.

The meaning of Memorial Day can't always be put into words.

"That’s a tough one," said Aaron Dishaw, Wood National Cemetery foreman. "I’ve got a few deployments under my breath and some of them haven’t gone that great. It’s super important."

Flags placed at Wood National Cemetery for Memorial Day

It's important to pass the torch along, too.

"It’s important to get that on to our youth as far as, ‘What did these men and women…what were they willing to do?’" Dishaw said. "It’s the same thing I was willing to do, it’s the same thing that my staff was willing to do.

Dishaw brought his four daughters to plant flags – a symbol of what so many fought for: "Unfortunately some of them didn’t make it home, and it’s our job to make sure they’re not forgotten."

Featured article

It's a lesson that can take root early and grow into something bigger.

"I want them to be people that serve others," said Huolihan of her children.

The public is invited to Wood National Cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning with a pre-ceremony concert starting at 9 a.m.

The cemetery is also asking for volunteers to pick up flags Tuesday, May 30. Anyone who can help should meet and sign in at the cemetery office – 5000 W. National Avenue, Building 1301 – at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the office.