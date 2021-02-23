Meet Skipper, the puppy born with 6 legs and 2 tails

A puppy was born in Oklahoma City with two extra legs and an extra tail.

Skipper has a congenital disorder. Along with the extra tail and legs, Skipper was born with two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems.

Her family says she's learning to crawl and is doing great, but they are worried about vet bills and they're asking for donations on their GoFundMe.com page.

You can follow Skipper's journey on her Facebook page -- where her owners have posted some FAQs about her condition and her litter.

