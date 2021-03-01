Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured near 23rd and Melvina

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured near 23rd and Melvina around noon Monday, March 1.

Police say individuals were involved in an argument when the suspect fired several shots, striking the victims.

The first victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries. The second victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy for the 24-year-old is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2.

Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 TIPS App.

