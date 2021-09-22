Medical examiner IDs Milwaukee woman found dead in car on fire

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Wednesday, Sept. 22 a 25-year-old woman found dead in a vehicle that was on fire near 16th and Cleveland late Tuesday. The woman is Senora Taylor – and officials say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was considered "suspicious." Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the unconscious victim in the passenger's seat.

The cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to it are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or P3 Tips App.

Vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland, Milwaukee