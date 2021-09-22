Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner IDs Milwaukee woman found dead in car on fire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland, Milwaukee article

Vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Wednesday, Sept. 22 a 25-year-old woman found dead in a vehicle that was on fire near 16th and Cleveland late Tuesday. The woman is Senora Taylor – and officials say the case is being investigated as a homicide. 

Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was considered "suspicious." Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the unconscious victim in the passenger's seat. 

The cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to it are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or P3 Tips App.

Vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland, Milwaukee

Vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland, Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: Suspect arrested, vehicle recovered
article

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: Suspect arrested, vehicle recovered

Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old Milwaukee man for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Locust early on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Wisconsin DHS: COVID cases, trends discussed
article

Wisconsin DHS: COVID cases, trends discussed

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday, Sept. 22 discussed the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee police seek burglar who broke into businesses

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hadley Street.