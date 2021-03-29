Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 34-year-old man fatally shot near 23rd and Scott in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 29 near 23rd and Scott in Milwaukee.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

MS Run the US: Milwaukee women tackle ultra relay for MS awareness
slideshow

MS Run the US: Milwaukee women tackle ultra relay for MS awareness

Like many major fundraising events, the MS Run the U.S. ultra-relay, which spans coast to coast, wasn't the same in 2020 because of COVID-19, but it's back in 2021, and runners from across the nation -- including two local women -- are raising money for a cause that hits close to home.

Vaccination efforts expanding in Milwaukee, new clinics opening this week
slideshow

Vaccination efforts expanding in Milwaukee, new clinics opening this week

Some Milwaukee landmarks are transforming into COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. 

MS Run the US: Milwaukee women joining 16 runners in MS awareness

Like many major fundraising events, the MS Run the U.S. ultra-relay, which spans coast to coast, wasn't the same in 2020 because of COVID-19, but it's back in 2021.