MPD: 34-year-old man fatally shot near 23rd and Scott in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 29 near 23rd and Scott in Milwaukee.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.