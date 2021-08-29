Expand / Collapse search

Homicide of 12-year-old boy; known suspect sought: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a child on the city's north side. 

Police were called to the area of 46th and Glendale around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. 

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, sustained life-threatening injuries caused by blunt force. He was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. 

An 8-year-old boy sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances are currently under investigation. 

Police continue to seek a known suspect. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the medical examiner. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

