Medical advancements help cancer patients live longer than ever

New advancements are helping cancer patients survive longer than ever. FOX6 News spoke with an Ascension oncologist about advancements in medications targeting specific cancers. We also learned one woman's very personal story, and what lies ahead for her survivor journey.



Being diagnosed with cancer has to be one of the most daunting feelings in the world. But it does not have to be the end all, be all. Oncologists are seeing an increase in cancer patients living longer.

Cancer survivorship

What we know:

Ascension oncologist Dr. Varsha Shah told FOX6 News that advancements in medications targeting specific cancers are allowing people with cancer to live longer.

The National Cancer Institute predicts the number of patients surviving cancer to increase 53% by 2040.

What they're saying:

"I think cancer is actually becoming more of a chronic disease," said Dr. Shah. "We’re really personalizing medicine to see if there are any targetable mutations that we can attack to get people the best outcome possible."

Dr. Varsha Shah

One patient's story

Dig deeper:

Minda Hernke was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in March 2024.

"I went from Stage 2A to stage 4 breast cancer in the matter of a day," Hernke said.

Minda Hernke

In Hernke's case, the cancer has spread, so chemotherapy was not an option.

Dr. Shah explained, there are other options. She prescribed Hernke two pills to take daily that target the breast cancer by stopping estrogen production in her body.

"She looked at me and said you’re going to live a long time. You’re going to live a long life, you’re going to be OK," Hernke said.

"The cancer has been really responding well and more importantly she’s been feeling well, living her life, working doing everything she wants to do," said Dr. Shah.

A year later at Hernke's last occupational therapy appointment, she is living proof cancer does not define her.

"You can live with cancer. You can," Hernke said.

Minda Hernke

Ascension Wisconsin is hosting a cancer survivorship health fair this weekend.