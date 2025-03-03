MCTS: Transit Plus expands pilot service for last-minute rides

article

The Brief The same-day pilot, operated by Via, now offers trips vital for health, employment, and well-being that were unable to be scheduled the day before. The same-day pilot is funded through Milwaukee County’s annual budget. Rides are available seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to just before 6:00 p.m.



The Milwaukee County Transit System's (MCTS) para-transit service is expanding its same-day ride pilot to include last-minute well-being trips.

Service expanded

What we know:

According to a new release, the same-day pilot now offers trips vital for health, employment, and well-being that were unable to be scheduled the day before.

All the approximately 5,000 Milwaukee County Transit Plus riders are eligible.

What they're saying:

"At the launch, we predicted there would be adjustments to the pilot as we learned more. That’s why, going forward, the pilot service will also transport riders to wellbeing meetings, appointments, and life events that come up on short notice. For all other travel that can be scheduled in advance, our ADA van service is here to help," said Transit Plus Director Fran Musci.

"Due to her medical condition, my daughter occasionally forgets to schedule her ride the day before and this program has been a huge resource for her. Recently, she forgot to schedule a necessary ride, and having a same-day option greatly reduced her anxiety. I’m very excited about this option and impressed by the service," said Sonia Broughton.

About the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot Program

The backstory:

The same-day pilot is funded through Milwaukee County’s annual budget. Rides are available seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to just before 6:00 p.m.

Book your ride and pay your fare with a debit or credit card on the Same Day Pilot app or by calling (414) 946-6318.

One-way trips are $10, with personal care attendants for authorized participants riding free.

A companion is allowed for an additional $10. Riders must present their Transit Plus ID upon boarding. Exact cash fare will also be accepted on board. The service will be available until the pilot funds are exhausted, estimated around fall of 2025. V

Visit RideMCTS.com/TransitPlus for more information.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System.





