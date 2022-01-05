MCTS suspends 8 Freeway Flyers starting Jan. 10, driver shortage

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that it will temporarily suspend Freeway Flyer Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, and 143 through March 6 due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Freeway Flyers are buses that operate primarily between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons. Riders can still park at a Park & Ride lot and take regular, local route service to their destinations.



The following routes will be temporarily suspended:

University routes (40U, 44U, and 49U) are not affected and will continue as scheduled.

To meet the ongoing need for more drivers, MCTS is developing Phase II of its "What Drives Me" advertising campaign. This next phase spotlights employees who began their careers as drivers and moved up to instructor, supervisor, and director positions throughout MCTS. To further encourage applicants, MCTS is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new drivers who are hired.

The labor shortage extends to mechanics as well. MCTS is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for some mechanic positions upon hire. Anyone interested can apply now at RideMCTS.com/Careers.