The Brief MCTS will present its recommended plan for "MOVE 2025." The recommendations, which come after months of input, will be presented in June. If approved, route and service changes could happen before the end of the year.



The Milwaukee County Transit System will present its recommended plan for "MOVE 2025," an effort to improve key transit services across the county.

What is MOVE 2025?

The backstory:

MCTS said its recommenced plan for MOVE 2025 comes after six months of community engagement and rider input. Hundreds of people voiced their desires for what is now the final phase of the plan.

The outreach campaign started last December. MCTS said feedback from riders and other stakeholders was instrumental in narrowing down 32 initial route concepts into the final proposal.

Impacted routes

Why you should care:

MCTS said the MOVE 2025 recommended plan is cost-neutral, shifting current resources to areas of greater demand to meet the county's needs.

Key plan highlights:

New connections to major destinations, making it easier for people to access jobs, schools, and essential services.

Higher frequency on select routes, reducing wait times and making transfers smoother.

Simplified routing for clearer, more direct service that saves time and improves reliability.

Smarter resource use, reallocating service from low-ridership areas to where demand is higher.

Service improvement categories:

More frequent service for Route 57, Route 63 and the BlueLine.

New routes created include Route 59 (Drexel Ave), Route 73 (Mill Road), Route 74 (43rd St. – Miller Park Way) and Route 82 (S. 13th – Howell Avenue).

Extended routes/better connections for Routes 14, 30, 52, 56 and 68.

Route modifications for Routes 19, 20, 28, 51, 55 and 58, as well as the PurpleLine and the RedLine.

When could things change?

What's next:

MCTS will present the MOVE 2025 plan recommendations to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Transportation and Transit Committee for a vote on June 11.

If approved, MCTS said the changes could take place on Aug. 24, which is the start of fall service.