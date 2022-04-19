MCTS: Masks no longer required on buses

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Tuesday, April 19 that masks are no longer required on buses.

This, after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

Additionally, it means for the first time in years, flyers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are no longer required to wear a mask.

Masks will also no longer be required for students and staff in Milwaukee Public Schools and buildings. The wearing of masks will be optional at all MPS locations.

