MCTS mask mandate remaining, Crowley says

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday said that a mask mandate for bus riders will remain in effect.

Crowley's announcement comes later in the same day that a Milwaukee County Transit System spokesperson told FOX6 News that it would be lifting the rule. However, MCTS confirmed the move shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The decision to keep the mandate in place, MCTS said, is due to "an abundance of caution as COVID-19 cases have increased locally over the past three weeks."

The guidance comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

Additionally, the judge's ruling meant for the first time in years, flyers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are no longer required to wear a mask.

Masks will also no longer be required for students and staff in Milwaukee Public Schools and buildings. The wearing of masks will be optional at all MPS locations.

