MCTS fatal bus crash, driver pleads not guilty, MPD officer testifies
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver charged in a fatal crash on Christmas night pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, March 3.
Montrell Pharm is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving charges from that crash.
Surveillance video shows the moment the bus crashes into two parked cars, killing 79-year-old Robert Clemons.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
In court, a Milwaukee police officer took the stand and talked about what he saw on the video.
"The bus operator was, had his eyes closed sleeping the bus veers to the right through the parking lane and collides with a PT Cruiser and strikes the two pedestrians that were on the side of the two vehicles," said Officer Brian Lewandowski.
Court proceedings
What's next:
Pharm is now scheduled to go to trial. He will be back in court on April 9th for a scheduling conference.
The Source: FOX6 had originally reported on the incident and obtained video. Court information is publicly available on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.