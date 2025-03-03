MCTS fatal bus crash, driver pleads not guilty, MPD officer testifies

The Brief The MCTS driver charged in a fatal crash on Christmas night pleads not guilty in court. Montrell Pharm is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving. He's accused of falling asleep at the wheel, crashing into two parked cars and killing a 79-year-old man.



The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver charged in a fatal crash on Christmas night pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, March 3.

Montrell Pharm is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving charges from that crash.

Surveillance video shows the moment the bus crashes into two parked cars, killing 79-year-old Robert Clemons.

In court, a Milwaukee police officer took the stand and talked about what he saw on the video.

"The bus operator was, had his eyes closed sleeping the bus veers to the right through the parking lane and collides with a PT Cruiser and strikes the two pedestrians that were on the side of the two vehicles," said Officer Brian Lewandowski.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Pharm is now scheduled to go to trial. He will be back in court on April 9th for a scheduling conference.