Gunfire hits MCTS bus, Milwaukee man charged with multiple felonies

The Brief A man is accused of shooting toward a group of people and hitting an MCTS bus. Prosecutors charged him with multiple felonies, including gun and drug possession. He was arrested weeks later after an investigation and search of a north side apartment.



A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting toward a group of people – hitting a county bus – in August, but the list of allegations against him doesn't stop there.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old David Mayfield with multiple felonies in the case. Weeks after the shooting, court filings state a search uncovered guns and drugs at a north side apartment.

MCTS bus shot | Aug. 28

Police were called to the area of 27th and Atkinson, and a criminal complaint states officers found 10 bullet casings at the scene. Gunfire struck a Milwaukee County Transit System bus once near the rear engine compartment.

Surveillance video from the bus captured the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. that day. Prosecutors said the video showed a man, identified as Mayfield, walk up to a group of people who were fighting. He pulled a gun from his waistband and hit a man in the head with it. The gun fell to the ground.

The complaint states Mayfield then picked up the gun and motioned toward a man – "acting as if he will shoot him." Mayfield then walked across the street, turned back and fired multiple shots in the direction of where a bus was idling. Investigators said there were more than a dozen people in the direction of the gunfire, including the bus driver, and at least five vehicles.

Resisting an officer | Aug. 30

Police were back in the area of 27th and Atkinson two days after the shooting. Prosecutors said an officer tried to take Mayfield into custody while waiting for a backup squad, but Mayfield pulled away and ran. He then got into an SUV with no license plate and fled the scene.

Apartment searched | Oct. 9.

Officers conducted an investigation at an apartment complex near 76th and Brown Deer on the city's far north side. There, the complaint states, surveillance video showed Mayfield going into an apartment. He stayed in the apartment for about 30 minutes before surrendering to police.

Following Mayfield's arrest, a search warrant was executed for the apartment. Prosecutors said it uncovered clothing worn by Mayfield during the Aug. 28 shooting – as well as five guns, evidence of drug dealing and business records, health care records and more in Mayfield's name.

In Custody

Investigators interviewed Mayfield on Oct. 11. According to the complaint, he told police there was an argument on Aug. 28 and someone told him that another person had a gun – and alleged that person "almost shot" at him. He agreed that no one was seriously hurt that day, but denied that his shots hit the bus.

As to his encounter with the officer on Aug. 30, prosecutors said Mayfield thought he was "free to leave." He told investigators he thought he could go because the officer told him he "was not going to be arrested" and claimed the officer was in street clothes. He also said the officer told him he had been driving recklessly, which he denied because he had name-brand rims and his tires were thin – which caused him to drive cautiously. He admitted he ran and fled the scene in the SUV.

Mayfield made his initial court appearance on Oct. 14, and his bond was set at $75,000. In all, he is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon (six counts)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Misdemeanor resisting an officer

Court records show Mayfield was convicted in 2015 and 2016 of felony drug possession in separate cases. He was convicted of felony bail jumping in 2023.