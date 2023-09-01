MCTS bus shooting, Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted homicide after an Aug. 24 shooting on an county bus.

Prosecutors accuse 32-year-old Melvin Goodwin of shooting the victim in the shoulder before getting off the bus near Sherman and Capitol and walking away.

Police spoke to the victim at a hospital after the shooting. He told police he walked past a man who he didn't know, and they said "what's up" to each other, according to a criminal complaint. The victim sat then sat down in the back of the bus and was on his phone when he heard a bang and was shot.

The bus driver told police a man was acting "erratically" as he got on the bus. She heard the gunshot, but did not see the shooting. She said after the shooting, the man quickly got off and walked away.

Surveillance from inside the bus "clearly depicts" Goodwin as the shooter, the complaint states. It was the same man the victim said "what's up" to, and that the driver described as acting "erratically."

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

Goodwin was arrested after an Aug. 28 police chase that ended near Sherman and Villard. A gun was found inside the car, and the complaint states forensic analysis determined that gun fired a casing that was found on the bus.

Goodwin is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon; he was convicted in 2021 of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.