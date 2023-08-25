Milwaukee shooting on county bus; police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 24.

It happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. near Capitol Drive and Sherman Boulevard.

The suspect is described as an African American man, in his 30's, 5'7"-5'10" tall, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a dark bucket style hat, a white face mask and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was on a county bus and ﬁred a shot, striking the victim. The suspect ﬂed on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.