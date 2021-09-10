Expand / Collapse search

MCTS bus nearly hits house on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus nearly crashed into a house near 27th and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 10, an MCTS spokesperson told FOX6 News.

According to MCTS, the bus was headed south on 27th Street when a car turned directly in front of it around 6:30 p.m. The car hit the bus, which caused the bus to leave the road – coming to a stop on a nearby lawn after crossing the sidewalk.

One passenger reported a minor injury, MCTS said, and the bus driver and other passengers were not hurt. The injured passenger was a 53-year-old Milwaukee woman, according to police.

The Milwaukee police and fire departments responded to the scene. Police said the incident is being investigated.

