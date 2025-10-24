MCTS bus security officers, committee approves $600K+ proposal

article

The Brief Milwaukee County supervisors want security officers on MCTS buses. A board committee voted 5-2 to approve a proposal to spend more than $600,000. The plan calls for the security officers to be placed on "high-evasion" bus routes.



Milwaukee County supervisors want to spend more than $620,000 on uniformed security officers with one job: convince more people to pay their bus fare.

Free rides

The backstory:

A FOX6 investigation found 33% of Milwaukee County Transit System passengers did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025. That's an estimated eight million free rides and $10 million in uncollected fares per year.

With six routes on the chopping block, MCTS is looking for ways to plug a massive budget hole.

The plan calls for the security officers to be placed on "high-evasion" bus routes. They would not be armed and would not have the power to issue citations.

Security spending

What they're saying:

To pay for the increased security presence, the county would wait a year before replacing more than 400 surveillance cameras at the jail, courthouse and public safety building.

"We have ways that we can make the facilities safe, but I think we also need to immediately address the amount of fare evasion that we're seeing on the buses," said Supervisor Shawn Rolland. "It is blowing a huge hole in the budget, and it's going to force us to cut bus routes. And that is really going to jam people up."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is not so keen on that idea.

"It’s not a matter of if, but when these cameras fail. If we want to push this out a year, that's kind of like hoping your 1974 Ford Pinto with 300,000 miles is going to make it just one more year," said David Rugaber, MCSO deputy director.

Policy change?

What's next:

On Friday, the county board's Finance Committee voted 5-2 to approve the plan for security officers. It now goes to the full Board of Supervisors for a final vote.

Meanwhile, MCTS is considering a major policy change. The transit system ordered bus drivers to stop asking for fares in 2022, following federal safety guidance. Steve Fuentes, the transit system's CEO, said they're now considering allowing drivers to start asking for fares again. He did not give any timeline for a decision.